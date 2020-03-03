Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pima County democratic party holds watch party on Super Tuesday

Pima County democratic party holds watch party on Super Tuesday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Pima County democratic party holds watch party on Super TuesdayThe Pima County democratic party held a Super Tuesday watch party Tuesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday [Video]Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Voting Underway [Video]Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Voting Underway

It's Super Tuesday, the biggest day on the Democratic Party's presidential calendar; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.