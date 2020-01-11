Undecided...Again 🚀 @DuckyMedwick7 @cmclymer Mesa Amphitheatre at 9:30 a.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. The publi… https://t.co/PNDfDmJv1b 27 minutes ago

Free Speech Is OK Until It Becomes Unsafe RT @bmaz: Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans weekend town hall in Mesa, signaling she'll stay in presidential race https://t.co/0NIVLUrbIh via @az… 2 hours ago

bmaz Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans weekend town hall in Mesa, signaling she'll stay in presidential race https://t.co/0NIVLUrbIh via @azcentral 2 hours ago

KGUN9 On Your Side Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren's campaign announced Tuesday she will be holding a town hall in Mesa on Satur… https://t.co/KWJ7KzsKZh 2 hours ago

BlogForArizona Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall in Mesa Saturday https://t.co/rywo1GGFmU 2 hours ago

MrFutbol RT @yvonnewingett: Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans weekend town hall in Mesa, signaling she'll stay in presidential race https://t.co/FEtofwcs4… 2 hours ago