Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow

Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow

Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow

Italy overtakes Iran with the most deaths outside China as the global toll surges past 3,000.
Virus deaths in China top 2,700, total infection cases exceed 78,000

Virus deaths in China top 2,700, total infection cases exceed 78,000The number of deaths in mainland China from coronavirus infections has risen by 52 to 2,715, with...
WorldNews - Published

China reports 52 more virus deaths, lowest in 3 weeks

Beijing (AFP) Feb 26, 2020 China on Wednesday reported 52 new coronavirus deaths, the lowest...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Covid-19 symptoms and precautions explained [Video]Covid-19 symptoms and precautions explained

WORLD — Here's a list of symptoms of the virus and precautions people can take in order to better protect themselves as the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world. Initial symptoms..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:43Published

The young Italians reminding us to stop Chinese discrimination [Video]The young Italians reminding us to stop Chinese discrimination

Elisa and Jonathan are part of an Italian high school film club that wanted to bring students from different backgrounds together by creating a film… but then the coronavirus hit. Now they’re using..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 04:33Published

