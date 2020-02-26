|
Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow
Italy overtakes Iran with the most deaths outside China as the global toll surges past 3,000.
|The number of deaths in mainland China from coronavirus infections has risen by 52 to 2,715, with...
WorldNews - Published
|Beijing (AFP) Feb 26, 2020
China on Wednesday reported 52 new coronavirus deaths, the lowest...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day
