Park Hill South ends Central's season in district semifinals

Park Hill South ends Central's season in district semifinals
Park Hill South ends Central's season in district semifinals

District 16 semifinal between central and park hill south at oak park this evening...=====slower start for the indians in the first quarter..unitl lavar felder hits this three to get central going....====but then the big 6'9 center for park hill south dylan braugham slams it home with one hand... ====the first quarter belonged to the panthers 13-9....===== centrals aj redman gets it going in the second..here is a nice pull up jumper inside the three...then he also comes up with away jumper....central pulls within seven 30-23.... ======but park hill south comes away with the win beating central




