Platte Valley tops Mound City in overtime battle

High school's version of march madness heating up tonight..

Class 1 sectional round..

And this next one..

Living up to the hype... two top 10 class 1 programs... mound city..

And platte valley meeting for the fourth time this season..

No bigger than this one...=== first quarter... back and forth..

Tony osburn knocks down a three... 24 points for the sophomore...=== platte valley trades shots..

Trever mcqueen with a three of his own...=== mound city goes on a little run... landon poppa puts it down... panthers lead 20-15... and 33-25 at the half..

In fact..

Mound city away..=== but platte valley..

Down 57-54 in the fourth... clayton merrigan for three..

Tie ball game and this one ends up in overtime tied at 59...=== in ot... platte valley up four... make it on the incredible down court pass...=== but the panthers come back..

Landon poppa makes it a one-point game with 38 seconds to go... 65-64... and it all comes down to this...=== platte valley misses the free throw... under 10 seconds..

Osburn... in traffic... shot goes out of bounds... awarded to platte valley...=== 3 seconds to platte valley gets it in..

And lays it in... and they come back and beat mound city tonight..

What a game..

68-64...