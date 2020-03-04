Snickers compare the Welsh language to keyboard bashing

Global  

U.K. — Chocolate bar brand, Snickers has caused outrage after comparing the Welsh language, 'to someone sitting on a keyboard.'

The company's account wrote a thread of posts with possible Welsh place-names under the question, "A place in Wales or someone sat on a keyboard?" It listed places like the village of 'Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch' which has the second-longest official single-word place name in the world.

The other contenders were, 'Rhosllanerchrugog' and 'Penmaenmawr' which are both real places in North Wales.

Netizens threatened Snickers with lifetime boycotts and some called racism.

Some netizens were puzzled by the ferocity of the pile-on, with one saying, "Seriously?!

I'm Welsh and not offended by this at all!

When were jokes banned?" Snickers, which is made by American conglomerate Mars, has since apologized.

The company's social media team said they are "hugely and wholeheartedly thankful" to their Welsh fans in the UK and all over the world and "promise not to let ill-informed tweets ruin this relationship any further".

