Kansas City preparing for COVID-19 threat

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:31s
Kansas City preparing for COVID-19 threat

Kansas City preparing for COVID-19 threat

Kansas City leaders said they are preparing to handle the COVID-19 coronavirus threat.
Kansas City preparing for COVID-19 threat

THE HEADS OF VARIOUS DEPARTMENTSHAVE BEEN MEETING WEEKLY TO STAYUPDATED AN PREPARE IN THE CASEOF INFECTION HERE IN THE METRO.THEY HAVE BEEN HAVINGDISCUSSIONS ON STAFFING ANDTHEIR RESPONSE SHOULD IT BECOMENECESSARY.MANY OF THE ACTIONS THEY ARERECOMMENDING IS LIKE WHAT THEYWOULD RECOMMEND FOR THE FLU,WASHING HANDS, CLEANING MOREREGULARLY AND STAYING HOME IFONE IS SICK.HEALTH AND PUBLIC SAFETYDEPARTMENTS INVOLVED IN THAT.TRANSPORTATION SECTORS ARE ALSOINVOLVED.TALKING ABOUT WHAT ROLE SHOULDTHEY PLAY IN PREVENTING THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS SHOULD ITCOME TO KANSAS CITY METRO.




