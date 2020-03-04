Super Tuesday: Kern County rejects local marijuana measures early on.

RIGHT NOW MEASURE D IS FACING ANUPHILL BATTLE WITH 60PERCENT OF VOTERS AGAINST THEMEASURE AND ONLY 40 PERCENTFOR IT.AND MEASURE E ALSO HAS VOTERSVOTING AGAINST IT WITH 58PERCENT AGAINST AND 42 PERCENTFOR.RIGHT NOW -- ONLY ABOUT 45PERCENT OF PRECINCTS AREREPORTING FOR THESE TWO COUNTYWIDE MEASURES.23ABC'S TORI COOPER IS LIVE WITHMORE ON THE DETAILSABOUT EACH MEASURE.

TORI?SINCE LAST MAY -- ALL MEDICINALAND RECREATIONALMARIJUANA STORE FRONTS... STATELICENSED OR NOT..

WEREORDERED TO CLOSE WHENLEGISLATION DIDN'T PASSPREVIOUSLY.OVER THE WEEKEND..

DISTRICTATTORNEYCYNTHIA ZIMMER AND THE COUNTYTAKING THE SAME STANCE -ARGUINGTHAT BOTH MEASURE E & D ARE BADFOR THE COMMUNITY ANDPUBLIC SAFETY IN THEIR POSTS ONSOCIAL MEDIA --SAYING ITSDAMAGING TO OUR COMMUNITYBUT MEASURE E IS STILL THECOUNTY'S ATTEMPT TOCOMPROMISE WITH SHOP OWNERSMEASURE D SUPPORTS MEDICINALMARIJUANADISPENSARIES TO OPERATE W/OCONDITIONAL USE PERMIT, WITH3.75% SPECIAL BUSINESS TAX PEREVERY $1K INCOME.

STORESTHAT OPENED IN 2018 ---BUTCLOSED SHORTLY AFTER WOULD BEABLE TO REOPEN, RELOCATE INPROPERS AREAS AND EXPAND INTOOTHER AREAS SUBJECT TO STATELICENSING REQUIREMENTS.THREE DISTRICTS FOR THE BOARD OFSUPERVISORS ARE UP FOR