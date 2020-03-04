Biden surges on Super Tuesday

Global  

Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle.

The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states - including the golden prize of California - while Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren fared poorly.
Super Tuesday stunner: Sanders' rise interrupted as Biden surges in a race transformed

The energy that was powering Bernie Sanders toward the Democratic nomination was interrupted as...
USATODAY.com - Published

Some Joe Biden hecklers rushed the stage at his Super Tuesday speech

At Joe Biden's Super Tuesday speech, some "Let Dairy Die" protesters rushed the stage, and were...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The AgeReutersCBC.ca



