Super Tuesday Results

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 03:35s
After starting with a field of more than two dozen candidates, it's coming down to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Bloomberg Spokesperson Talks Up Campaign’s Chances Despite Early Super Tuesday Losses (Video)

Bloomberg Spokesperson Talks Up Campaign’s Chances Despite Early Super Tuesday Losses (Video)Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Amid reports that Democratic insiders are pressuring him to...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Trump takes dig at Bloomberg following Super Tuesday results

Donald Trump called Mike Bloomberg the "biggest loser" as Super Tuesday results appeared to show a...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



lakarune

Malibu Barbie RT @BuzzFeedNews: "I saw all these people dropping out and they were all endorsing Biden, and I thought, 'Biden is the one who can be elect… 10 seconds ago

TRUMP_WPA

Chris RT @Gingrich_of_PA: Super Tuesday Live Results With Gingrich and Richard Baris https://t.co/BzulOpGkku via @YouTube https://t.co/ygMo6LsM5J 11 seconds ago

1BadBoy

#MedicareForAll RT @fshakir: Bernie Sanders Slams Joe Biden On Iraq, Social Security After Super Tuesday Results https://t.co/pBEP3asLWD # via @HuffPostPol 15 seconds ago

iamdanielweeks

daniel weeks For full Super Tuesday electron results, click here! https://t.co/BimmYBvbH2 19 seconds ago

Deniel121

Mad Life RT @CNN: BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Texas Democratic primary, CNN projects #CNNelection https://t.co/GNz43fhwO… 20 seconds ago

Deniel121

Mad Life RT @CNN: BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Virginia Democratic primary, CNN projects. Sen. Bernie Sanders will win th… 22 seconds ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @SethAbramson: PS/ Days ago the RCP polling averages had Bloomberg polling in the top three in 16 states total; Warren was top three in… 24 seconds ago

superdaveintx

superdaveintx RT @KamVTV: For the love of God can someone please get Donna Brazile off Fox News. She did enough damage this morning. She doesn't deserv… 29 seconds ago


Super Tuesday Results Analysis [Video]Super Tuesday Results Analysis

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest results from California's primary.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:54Published

Bernie Sanders Wins California, Super Tuesday's Biggest Prize [Video]Bernie Sanders Wins California, Super Tuesday's Biggest Prize

Bernie Sanders won Super Tuesday's biggest prize with a victory in California, according to multiple projections.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:24Published

