Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia

SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE VIRUS.

CHINA ON WEDNESDAY REPORTED 38 MORE DEATHS FROM THE NEW CORONAVIRUS BUT A FALL IN FRESH CASES FOR A THIRD CONSECUTIVE DAY.

THE DEATH TOLL IN CHINA IS NOW MORE THAN 2900 WITH MORE THAN 80,200 PEOPLE INFECTED IN TOTAL.

THREE MORE DEATHS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS WERE REPORTED BY WASHINGTON STATE ON TUESDAY AS THE NATION'S LARGEST AND ONLY FATAL OUTBREAK OF THE RESPIRATORY DISEASE REACHED BEYOND THE SEATTLE AREA IN WHAT APPEARED TO BE THE FIRST KNOWN INSTANCE OF COAST-TO-COAST TRANSMISSION and other news