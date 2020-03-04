Global  

Bernie Sanders Projected To Win California Primary; Biden Surges On Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders Projected To Win California Primary; Biden Surges On Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders Projected To Win California Primary; Biden Surges On Super Tuesday

Senator Bernie Sanders won the biggest Super Tuesday prize: most of Californians' votes, which landed him some much needed delegates in the state with the most.

But his opponent Joe Biden swept the floor in most other states on Tuesday, including Texas.

(3-3-2020)
Biden's big night, Sanders takes California and other key moments from Super Tuesday

The former vice president had a blowout night on Super Tuesday, seemingly reversing his slow start...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsEurasia Review


Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts

Joe Biden’s campaign to become the Democrat candidate was boosted by primary wins in many states...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



taniapdx

Tania Jennings RT @NPR: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders is projected to win the California primary, according to the AP. #SuperTuesdayResults https://t.co/IctpSp… 42 seconds ago

josephkent3334

Joseph Kent RT @WSJ: Joe Biden won Texas, the AP projected, and swept the South. But Sen. Bernie Sanders won California, the biggest Super Tuesday stat… 3 minutes ago

liveJ

박지호 | Ji-Ho PARK RT @BBCNewsbeat: Exit poll data across the board suggests Mr Biden has attracted large majorities of African-American voters. But Bernie S… 3 minutes ago

rtenews

RTÉ News Bernie Sanders projected to win four states including California - the biggest prize of the night in #SuperTuesday.… https://t.co/4MzMAEoC9d 4 minutes ago

BBCNewsbeat

BBC Newsbeat Exit poll data across the board suggests Mr Biden has attracted large majorities of African-American voters. But B… https://t.co/kFDzCkXtdW 6 minutes ago


Southland Voters Take Part In Super Tuesday For First Time As Sanders Hopes To Halt Biden’s Momentum [Video]Southland Voters Take Part In Super Tuesday For First Time As Sanders Hopes To Halt Biden’s Momentum

Southland voters going to the polls Tuesday will play a significant role in determining a tight Democratic presidential race that saw the number of candidates shrink significantly over the past few..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:09Published

Super Tuesday Results [Video]Super Tuesday Results

After starting with a field of more than two dozen candidates, it's coming down to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:35Published

