The new BMW Concept i4 Interior Design

The interior of the BMW Concept i4 focuses on those times when the driver chooses to pilot the car themselves.

To this end, every element in the front of the cabin is trained on the driver.

The new BMW Curved Display teams up with the steering wheel to reveal a new take on driver orientation and offers a look ahead to the display in the production versions of the BMW iNEXT and BMW i4.

Here, the presentation surfaces of the information display and Control Display merge into a single unit inclined towards the driver.

This screen grouping optimises presentation of information and makes the display's touch operation more intuitive.

Advanced display tech with non-reflective glass also removes the need for a shroud to shade the displays and therefore contributes to an extremely uncluttered and airy cockpit.

The BMW Curved Display encompasses a large proportion of the section in front of the driver and above the centre stack, and gives the front area a very modern appearance.

Its slim, borderless form exudes quality and sophistication.

Almost all operating functions are integrated into the display as part of an overall approach centred on reducing the number of haptic controls to the minimum.

Even the climate control system now works by touch control.