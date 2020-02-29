Southland Voters Take Part In Super Tuesday For First Time As Sanders Hopes To Halt Biden’s Momentum now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:09s - Published Southland Voters Take Part In Super Tuesday For First Time As Sanders Hopes To Halt Biden’s Momentum Southland voters going to the polls Tuesday will play a significant role in determining a tight Democratic presidential race that saw the number of candidates shrink significantly over the past few days following former Vice President Joe Biden’s big win in South Carolina.