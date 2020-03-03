The new BMW Concept i4 Exterior Design
The modern, elegant exterior represents a deliberate counterpoint to the dynamic flair of the driving experience.
The perfectly resolved Gran Coupe proportions create an authentic, modern and confident appearance.
The long wheelbase, fastback roofline and short overhangs form a basic profile brimming with elegance and dynamism.
With its four doors, the BMW Concept i4 offers not only a high level of everyday usability and practicality, but also a much larger interior than the car's modern and dynamic proportions would immediately suggest.