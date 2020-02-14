Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Restaurant Report Card: 13 Valley restaurants failed their health inspections in February 2020

Restaurant Report Card: 13 Valley restaurants failed their health inspections in February 2020

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Restaurant Report Card: 13 Valley restaurants failed their health inspections in February 2020

Restaurant Report Card: 13 Valley restaurants failed their health inspections in February 2020

On the first Tuesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley.

In February, 13 restaurants or food establishments failed to receive a &quot;C&quot; or better on their health inspections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Health_News_4U

Health News Restaurant Report Card: 13 Valley restaurants failed their health inspections in February 2020… https://t.co/ZPEwoIKn6k @Health_News_4U 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 24-March 1 [Video]Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 24-March 1

Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 24 and Sunday, March 1. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card..

Credit: WMGTPublished

It's Restaurant Report Card Time! Here's what's up in West Bloomfield! [Video]It's Restaurant Report Card Time! Here's what's up in West Bloomfield!

It’s your mid-week story, centered around food! Get ready for another Restaurant Report Card! This time, 7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom, heads over to Oakland County and lands in West..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.