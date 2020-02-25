Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO: Coronavirus death rate 3.4% globally

WHO: Coronavirus death rate 3.4% globally

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
WHO: Coronavirus death rate 3.4% globallyWHO: Coronavirus Death Rate 3.4% Globally
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is this new coronavirus really a serious danger?

The coronavirus seems to be more deadly than the flu — so far. On average, seasonal flu strains...
IndiaTimes - Published

Trump official says coronavirus death rate same as flu – despite it being 100 times worse

Head of Homelad Security grilled by Republican senator at hearing into deadly virus: 'Are you sure of...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kiki00312

hornedviper9 WHO says coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought https://t.co/xNdHupajJh 13 seconds ago

tfergpdx

The Future is Female Well this is scary as fuck. WHO says coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought https://t.co/W75RqAW7YR 55 seconds ago

buddendorf

Buddendorff RT @JanGold_: WHO says coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought https://t.co/hDhMSFC7bl 1 minute ago

jbellforex

Jason Bellard WHO says coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought @CNBC https://t.co/WJLczerek2 1 minute ago

muni1714

Anna🎗 RT @MackayIM: "“This is a unique virus, with unique features. This virus is not influenza,” Tedros said Monday. “We are in uncharted territ… 2 minutes ago

50letpobedy

Jester RT @robkhenderson: “World health officials said Tuesday the mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4% globally, higher than previous estimates of… 2 minutes ago

Ind4AllSoSnoCo

Indivisible SoSnoCo RT @wallisweaver: WHO says coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought https://t.co/b2vTBqwO88 3 minutes ago

KjerstiMarieG

Kjersti Marie Grinde RT @briandavidearp: WHO says coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought https://t.co/TcbHbRrPYb 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO: Coronavirus Death Rate 3.4% Globally [Video]WHO: Coronavirus Death Rate 3.4% Globally

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.