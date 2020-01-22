Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WhatsApp Gets Dark Mode

WhatsApp Gets Dark Mode

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
WhatsApp Gets Dark ModeWhatsApp Gets Dark Mode
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WhatsApp officially rolls out dark mode for Android, iOS users globally

WhatsApp officially rolls out dark mode for Android, iOS users globallyAfter months of rumours and sneak peeks, WhatsApp has finally rolled out dark mode. ......
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •HinduDNAMashable9to5GoogleThe Next Webengadget


Tech News Updates: Google I/O 2020 cancelled, WhatsApp Dark mode released


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ololade1473833

Ololade RT @Opeyemmi: Your favorite shirt plug guy here👕 Both Retail and Wholesale Available. Pls retweet till it gets to my customer. Payment on… 2 minutes ago

scottyy____

L.R RT @jepietersen: Everyone : We want dark mode on WhatsApp. WhatsApp: *gets an update with dark mode* Everyone: This dark mode ain’t it.… 11 minutes ago

deantonny2

D e a n T o n i🇺🇬 RT @edrinesempebwa: Finally Whatsapp gets dark mode.👏👏 what a good thing to wake up to.👌 https://t.co/RxQJB5Mj0j 11 minutes ago

mobiledeviceadv

MobileDeviceAdvisor WhatsApp finally gets a non-beta dark mode on Android and iOS https://t.co/wugPbVifcs 24 minutes ago

rosesana

Rose Sana WhatsApp finally gets a non-beta dark mode on Android and iOS https://t.co/C28svT6hmH https://t.co/Y5y06sT7C7 30 minutes ago

Technicational

Payton Wilmott WhatsApp finally gets a non-beta dark mode on Android and iOS [email protected] https://t.co/gmomRNQqzJ https://t.co/CKDZgdJyBD 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode [Video]Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode

Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.