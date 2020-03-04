Tulsi Gabbard Wins Her First Delegate In American Samoa

Tulsi Gabbard won her first delegate on Super Tuesday in American Samoa.

According to Politico, Gabbard failed to receive an endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude.

The endorsement instead went to Michael Bloomberg who won the majority of the six delegates from the U.S. territory.

While Gabbard tried to personally reach voters, Bloomberg used television and radio ads to reach voters.

After winning the U.S. territory, Bloomberg tweeted: “Thank you, American Samoa!”