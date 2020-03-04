Global  

Ep 8 | Private plane, limousine liberals CLEARLY don’t believe in climate change… So why should I?

Tonight&apos;s episode we discuss the Liberals who want to force US citizens into the Green New Deal but take private jets and limousines.

Have on special guests, Danielle Butcher, Conservative Environmentalist, COO, American Conservation Coalition, and Vish Burra, VP, NY Young Republicans, Producer War Room 2020.

Finally a viral video of Tom Steyer, and Trump&apos;s Tweet of the week!

