Sanders' Campaign Requests Emergency Injunction For Los Angeles County

Bernie Sanders’ campaign requested an emergency injunction to keep polls in Los Angeles County open.

According to Reuters, they are looking to keep them open an extra two hours after reports of delays and long lines.

The county is one of several big jurisdictions that used new voting machines and procedures on Super Tuesday.

Online court filings don’t show a response from a judge so it is unclear if the injunction was granted.

While polls closed at 8 p.m.