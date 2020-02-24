Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sanders' Campaign Requests Emergency Injunction For Los Angeles County

Sanders' Campaign Requests Emergency Injunction For Los Angeles County

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Sanders' Campaign Requests Emergency Injunction For Los Angeles County

Sanders' Campaign Requests Emergency Injunction For Los Angeles County

Bernie Sanders’ campaign requested an emergency injunction to keep polls in Los Angeles County open.

According to Reuters, they are looking to keep them open an extra two hours after reports of delays and long lines.

The county is one of several big jurisdictions that used new voting machines and procedures on Super Tuesday.

Online court filings don’t show a response from a judge so it is unclear if the injunction was granted.

While polls closed at 8 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders campaign requests emergency injunction to keep Los Angeles County polls open

The campaign of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders requested an emergency injunction on Tuesday...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Voters Wait In Long Lines To Cast Ballots, Sanders' Campaign Files Motion To Delay Vote Center Closure [Video]Voters Wait In Long Lines To Cast Ballots, Sanders' Campaign Files Motion To Delay Vote Center Closure

Due to long wait times at polling centers in Los Angeles County, the Bernie Sanders' campaign filed an emergency motion to keep polls in the county open later than 8 p.m.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published

Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections [Video]Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections

A court temporarily blocked the U.S. government from sending up to 50 people infected with a new virus from China to a Southern California city for quarantine after local officials argued that the plan..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.