Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chief Medical Officer tells LBC all you need to know about coronavirus

Chief Medical Officer tells LBC all you need to know about coronavirus

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 04:59s - Published < > Embed
Chief Medical Officer tells LBC all you need to know about coronavirusChief Medical Officer tells LBC all you need to know about coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Flash430

DB=No Bull (Titanic-Iceberg-FED/Trump steering) RT @SkyNewsBreak: Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty tells Sky News it is "sensible" to plan for up to 20% of people to be sick at one tim… 43 seconds ago

graemeburton

GB RT @SkyNewsBreak: Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty tells Sky News the UK will probably see a significant number of cases of Covid-19 in s… 3 minutes ago

GoodyPunch

💧🌱🔥🌿Goody Love Punch RT @BrettMasonNews: "In fact, a lot of people have such mild systems they barely notice it and that's particularly the case in children" Ch… 9 minutes ago

uwercinka

gülce RT @BrettMasonNews: "It does seem likely we will get limited outbreaks of community transmission in Australia given the caseload at the mo… 10 minutes ago

boxcar808

Boxcar RT @CroweDM: Australia's chief medical officer, Professor Brendan Murphy, tells Senate estimates 80 per cent of those who catch the coronav… 27 minutes ago

Vita80507791

Vita RT @BBCBreakfast: England's Chief Medical Officer tells #BBCBreakfast he believes the number of UK #coronavirus cases will rise and there i… 27 minutes ago

F_O_R_E_S_TBOY

JOBSEEKER!!! RT @SkyNewsBreak: Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty tells Sky News the UK will see a significant number of Covid-19 cases and "some deaths… 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus [Video]The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus

A video of three men using their feet to greet one another instead of shaking hands has gone viral as the world tries to deter the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19. The chief medical officer in..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief [Video]Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief

There may be an “upsurge” of coronavirus cases in April, resulting in a peak in May before a “downturn later in the year”, the chief medical officer for Wales said. Dr Frank Atherton told a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.