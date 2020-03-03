Global  

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

The former vice president won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries.
Recent related news from verified sources

Resurgent Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins

Joe Biden sweeps to victory across the US on Super Tuesday, mounting a dramatic offensive against...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The AgeReutersReuters IndiaBrisbane TimesCBS News


Trump: Biden 'doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing'

Trump: Biden 'doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing'President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super...
WorldNews - Published


Sanders goes after Biden on Iraq War, trade agreement votes [Video]Sanders goes after Biden on Iraq War, trade agreement votes

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders used his speech on Super Tuesday to contrast his voting record in the U.S. senate with that of former Vice President Joe Biden, who voted to authorize..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

'This campaign will send Donald Trump packing!' -Biden [Video]'This campaign will send Donald Trump packing!' -Biden

After a big night projected for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday, the former vice president celebrated in front of a raucous crowd in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

