Bernie Sanders projected to win big in Colorado during Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders projected to win big in Colorado during Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders projected to win big in Colorado during Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders was the projected winner of Colorado's 2020 Super Tuesday presidential primary in the Democratic ticket, while President Donald Trump was expected to win Colorado's GOP primary.
