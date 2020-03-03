Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts

Joe Biden's campaign to become the Democrats' presidential candidate has been boosted by primary wins in many states - but Super Tuesday's biggest prize went to rival Bernie Sanders.

The former vice president's campaign received a timely rebound after disappointing showings at previous contests as he emerged victorious in states including Texas, Massachusetts, Alabama and South Carolina.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders looks to take charge as Super Tuesday voting begins, Biden hopes to catch up

Bernie Sanders looked to take command of the Democratic presidential race as voting on the nominating...
Reuters - Published

Bernie Sanders to vote on Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a wide loss to Joe Biden...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersNPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BMDon4U

SupaC RT @sherylvickerskc: Choose your personal favorite if Biden is nominee: Only these 4 options or comment your ticket based on Super Tuesday… 2 seconds ago

bad_pooky

Bender_Over (Teri) RT @RyanLizza: New from me on the Biden blowout and the limits of the Bernie revolution https://t.co/NPRtXYZSPT 22 seconds ago

9six7

Bʀɪᴀɴ Bʀᴏᴡɴ RT @politico: Bernie Sanders has repeatedly said that he will turn out new disaffected voters, rally the working class to his cause, and sp… 23 seconds ago

IAmSophiaNelson

Sophia A. Nelson RT @CNN: As of early Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to rack up Super Tuesday wins in nine states, Vermont Sen. Ber… 25 seconds ago

Fx04839656

TOEICときどきFX RT @Clouvas: Here's a little exercise: On the left is a map of the projected Super Tuesday Final results, with Bernie Sanders in purple and… 29 seconds ago

kate_littleton

Katherine Littleton-Arevalo RT @ezraklein: Bernie Sanders is a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination but he’s still running as an insurgent out to defeat the party… 34 seconds ago

EastonForTrump

Easton for Trump RT @EdRollins: Super Tuesday thoughts: 1. Dem establishment unity saved Biden 2. Klobuchar won Biden Minnesota 3. Bernie doing well out… 36 seconds ago

ThaRealJimmyJam

JimmyJam™️ Let's make the world better for all🐈 RT @GoodDayAtlanta: Super Tuesday turned-out to be just that for Joe Biden, who claimed several victories, including Texas. Meanwhile, his… 37 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren falls well short in home state primary [Video]Elizabeth Warren falls well short in home state primary

The Massachusetts senator is projected to finish third in the state's 2020 Democratic primary.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:37Published

Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward Sanders [Video]Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward Sanders

CBS News projects Joe Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas. CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins in Colorado,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.