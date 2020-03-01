|
Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S.
|
The number of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday ticked up to nine from six a day earlier, all in Washington state, where officials are battling a cluster of cases.
The total number of cases nationwide is least 108 - with a New York man among the latest diagnosed.
Lisa Bernhard has more.
|
|
|
|
