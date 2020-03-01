Global  

Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S.

The number of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday ticked up to nine from six a day earlier, all in Washington state, where officials are battling a cluster of cases.

The total number of cases nationwide is least 108 - with a New York man among the latest diagnosed.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
China's Coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824

China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases...
New coronavirus deaths in Washington show why widespread testing matters

New coronavirus deaths in Washington show why widespread testing mattersPhoto by David Ryder/Getty Images Three new deaths caused by the new coronavirus were reported in...
Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia

SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE..

Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow

Italy overtakes Iran with the most deaths outside China as the global toll surges past 3,000.

