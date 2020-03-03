Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

At least 22 people were killed on Tuesday when a series of powerful tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, flattening buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said.

In the wake of deadly tornadoes that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee Tuesday, Airbnb is offering...

