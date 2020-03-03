Global  

Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

At least 22 people were killed on Tuesday when a series of powerful tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, flattening buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said.

Tamara Lindstrom reports.
Airbnb hosts offers temporary homes to people displaced after deadly Nashville tornado

In the wake of deadly tornadoes that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee Tuesday, Airbnb is offering...
USATODAY.com - Published

'Felt like a train hit': Tornadoes kill at least 25 in Tennessee

Tennessee residents survey damage after deadly tornadoes ripped through the US state.
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •BBC News



MollyBrewerTV

Molly Brewer My heart aches for Nashville. 💛 Interested in helping? ➡️ https://t.co/eErcVuSoOY #10TV @10TV https://t.co/GFal5jZBFQ 56 seconds ago

AllTheNewsIsNow

All The News Is Now Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee https://t.co/DVU6QbqozW 2 hours ago

harsiwarju

#Ola and Ola#NeverJustifyFraud# RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Powerful tornadoes tore through #Nashville, #Tennessee and surrounding counties, killing at least 22 people, leaving oth… 5 hours ago

tripgreat

tripgreat Death toll rises to 25 after powerful tornadoes tear through Tennessee | News Headlines | https://t.co/aASOsFge9t https://t.co/SHBTNCiqCu 5 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Deadly tornadoes tear through Nashville, Tennessee killing 24 https://t.co/RkrWMcROWE 5 hours ago

PrabhakarThanks

karumuri Prabhakar RT @NOAASatellites: Late last night and early this morning, the #GOESEast 🛰️ watched severe #thunderstorms that spawned several #tornadoes… 5 hours ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Powerful tornadoes tore through #Nashville, #Tennessee and surrounding counties, killing at least 22 people, leavin… https://t.co/Q8K0ZnxKPc 6 hours ago

whmcclary

Harrison McClary RT @reuterspictures: Powerful tornadoes leave behind damaged planes and property at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee. More… 6 hours ago


How to help victims of the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee [Video]How to help victims of the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee

As Middle Tennessee begins the clean-up process following a deadly tornado overnight, there are several ways to help those affected by the storms. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee says it..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:27Published

Governor Bill Lee speaks with emergency officials after deadly tornado [Video]Governor Bill Lee speaks with emergency officials after deadly tornado

Governor Bill Lee says "Tennessee is doing what Tennessee does" in helping others in cleanup effort from deadly tornadoes.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 21:06Published

