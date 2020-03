JSU Team Manager "Snacks" puts the Tigers on the map with his viral shot 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:27s - Published JSU Team Manager "Snacks" puts the Tigers on the map with his viral shot Thomas "Snacks" Lee provided a special moment for Jackson State on Monday night when the JSU men's basketball team manager came in a hit a deep three point shot in his very first game of organized basketball. Find out why you need more snacks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JSU Team Manager "Snacks" puts the Tigers on the map with his viral shot LEE AKA SNACKS OF JSU.HE HAD A FULL OF INTERVIEWS FROMESPN AND VARIOUS MEDIA OUTLETS,AND HE NEEDED SOME SNACKS FORHIS FULL DAY OF TALKING.HERE’S HOW SNACKS WENT VIRAL ANDBRINGING A LOT O OF SMILES TOJACKSON STATE.ONCE YOU HEARD THE CALL ON JSUTV.YOU PROBABLY KNEW THE VIDEO OF APLAYER NAMED SNACKS.GORING WOULD BE A HIT BUT FORTHOMAS LEAD THIS WAS A MOMENT HEWAS READY FOR MY PRACTICE THISSHOT PROBABLY EVERY DAY JUSTABOUT EVERY DAY CAN WE PLAY AGAME CALLED SWAG WHERE WE SPELLOUT THE LETTERS ON THE SWAG WITHHER AND THE FIRST PERSON TO GETTO THE STORE AND MAKE IT WINDSITS KIND OF PLAYED A GAME LIKEEVERY DAY OR EVERY OTHER DAY.SO I WAS REALLY CONFIDENT INTHAT SHOSNACKS COME AROUND THE TEAM ATAN EARLY AGE?PROBABLY ABOUT SIX TO SEVENMOLLY BRINGING TO THE GAMES ANDI KIND OF GO AROUND TO ME ASBASKETBALL TEAM.THEY TOOK ME UNDER THEIR WING ISLIKE A LITTLE THE PROGRAM OFTENBROUGHT LIGHT SNACKS IN LIKESKITTLES AND DIFFERENT THINGSAND I WAS HEATED IN THERE AND ISWILL HAVE SNACKS FOR THEPLAYOFFS AND ACTUALLY SOME OFTHE PLAYERS AT THE TIME ACTUALLYCOACHES THAT ON OUR COACHINGSTAFF NOW THOMAS WENT TO PROVINEBUT DIDN’T PLAY IN HIGH SCHOOL.HE ENROLLED AT JSU AND BECAMETHE TEAM MANAGER IN 2015 FASTFORWARD TO MONDAY FOR JSU’SSENIOR NIGHT.YES, SIR.NICOLE’S GAVE THE TEA PREGAMESPEECH TELLING THE GUYS THATTHEY REALLY CARED ABOUT ME.THEY REALLY WANT TO SEE ME OUTTHERE THERE GO OUT THERE.MAKE SURE WE GET A CALL FROM ONEOF MARCH SO I CAN GET IN THEGAME AT THE MOMENT WAS UNREAL.I CAN’T BELIEVE I HAVE TO CHECKTHE NEXT REVISION ONE GAME.SO MY FIRST COUPLE OF SHOTS THEYWERE OFF JUST GETTING THE JUICESOFF, BUT I ACTUALLY JUST KEPTSHOOTING THE TEAMMATES OVERKEEPS YOU IN THE ROOM SHOOT THEBALL AND THE CROWDS INTO IT.SO I FEEL LIKE I HAD TO GET THEPEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT.HE MAY BE KNOWN AS SNACKS, BUTAFTER A MESSAGE FROM A NBASUPERSTAR, HE MIGHT HAV NEWNICKNAME ALREADY ACTUALLY GOT ARETWEET FROM KEVIN DURANT.HE TOLD ME I SEE YOU SMILE.SO A LOT OF PEOPLE STARTEDCALLING ME SNIPE NOW, SO THATWAS THAT’S MY FAVORITE PLAYER TOSO IT’S BEEN WILD.IT’S BEEN UNBELIEVABLE FROM THENOTIFICATION TO TWEETS.THE INSTAGRAM POST IS THEFACEBOOK POST.IT’S NOT IT’S A LOT.AND THOMAS ALSO HAS HIS OWNMUSIC GROUP THE THOMAS ANDFRIENDS LIVE BAND SO HE KNOWSHOW TO PERFORM AND HEAD COACHWAYNE BRENT ISN’T LEAVING OUTTHE POSSIBILITY THAT WE COULDSEE SNACKS AGAIN IF JASON GETSTO HOST THE SWEAT QUARTER





