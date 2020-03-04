Stunning aerial view of sunrise over Mount Baker in Washington state 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:04s - Published Stunning aerial view of sunrise over Mount Baker in Washington state Washington state photographer Mike Reid captured this pastel-coloured sunrise over the magnificent Mount Baker and it's surrounding snowy peaks on February 28. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this