‘Pakistan misusing Kashmir for its political agenda’: EU experts

European experts have slammed Pakistan for misusing Kashmir for its political agenda at a side event during the 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

They joined the platform with political and social activists from Jammu and Kashmir, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan at an event titled ‘Weaponising Kashmir: Misused Kashmir for its political agenda’.

Watch the full video for all the details.

