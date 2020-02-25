Global  

Elizabeth Warren falls well short in home state primary

The Massachusetts senator is projected to finish third in the state's 2020 Democratic primary.
Super Tuesday: Elizabeth Warren's future uncertain after loss in home state

Super Tuesday: Elizabeth Warren's future uncertain after loss in home stateThe future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she finished a...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com


Sanders makes bold play to win primary on Warren’s home turf

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the South Carolina primary unfolds Saturday, Bernie Sanders won’t be...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters



scottgtweets

Scott Gee - 🇺🇸♥️🐉 Elizabeth Warren falls well short in home state primary - https://t.co/iIhDrPinIN 3 hours ago

58Weasels

58 Weasels In A Trenchcoat Well there will be ONE locality where Elizabeth Warren takes second in Virginia tonight: Falls Church City. Where,… https://t.co/TNB3d8V2rS 10 hours ago

FalastinyMusing

Mohammad Hammad🇵🇸🎃 Both are now confirmed to be attending AIPAC via video message. Their stunt was a spineless appeal to progressives.… https://t.co/xHWcUunK9Q 3 days ago

zeeman4

Nadir Zulqernain, PhD As a #Muslim I am required to understand and respect other religions. It is apparent to me that .@JoeBiden is a pe… https://t.co/F5Lb4wuWdt 6 days ago


Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories [Video]Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries. He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Sen. Warren Has Disappointing Super Tuesday [Video]Sen. Warren Has Disappointing Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren lost to both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in her home state. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published

