Boston native heard tornado slam Nashville now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:29s - Published Boston native heard tornado slam Nashville Boston native Carly Tefft was up all night in Nashville monitoring the storm. When the sun rose, she found that her old apartment had taken a direct hit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Boston native heard tornado slam Nashville NATIVES.REPORTER: SILENCE INTERRUPTED INTHE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this RSS News Hub Boston native heard tornado slam Nashville https://t.co/FAf8HIew1e 3 hours ago Daily Read List Boston native heard tornado slam Nashville #entertainment https://t.co/FfkcC2gT4R 5 hours ago