Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.

Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.

Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.

Vice-President Mike Pence says all travelers coming to the U.S. on direct flights from Italy and South Korea will now be screened for coronavirus.

More than 5,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in south korea.

Italy has more than 2,500 positive cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump White House warns Americans against travel to South Korea, Italy

Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions as...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •AppleInsiderEnergy DailyReuters India


Apple restricts employee travel to Italy and Korea, encourages virtual meetings due to coronavirus

Apple continues to restrict employee travel in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak....
9to5Mac - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus Update: New travel restrictions have been announced. - https://t.co/baTBfHwGIC #GoogleAlerts 27 minutes ago

Freedom_OF_S_AU

Freedom Of Speech Australia Coronavirus Update: New travel restrictions have been announced. Latest: https://t.co/m2RKrrZuCJ #auspol #7NEWS 1 hour ago

ScruffyEwok

ScruffyEwok RT @7NewsAustralia: Coronavirus Update: New travel restrictions have been announced due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister @GregH… 4 hours ago

stampJBST

StamPu Deska RT @7NewsMelbourne: Coronavirus Update: New travel restrictions have been announced due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister @GregH… 5 hours ago

mofsu

Sue Moffitt RT @7NewsAdelaide: Coronavirus Update: New travel restrictions have been announced due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister @GregHu… 6 hours ago

PriyaRaut_AFC

Priyanका राऊत RT @7NewsSydney: Coronavirus Update: New travel restrictions have been announced due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister @GregHunt… 6 hours ago

SteveAustinABC

Steve Austin RT @healthgovau: News update: On 26 February, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee recommended it is necessary to continue… 7 hours ago

ga_richardson

George Richardson RT @7NewsPerth: Coronavirus Update: New travel restrictions have been announced due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister @GregHuntM… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: 3/4 Wednesday Morning Forecast [Video]New York Weather: 3/4 Wednesday Morning Forecast

CBS2's Elise Finch reports. Some winter time severe weather rolled through the area dampening streets, and ushering in a stiff wind. We can expect winds gusting to 35 mph.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published

Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Retracing Contacts With Infected New Rochelle Man [Video]Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Retracing Contacts With Infected New Rochelle Man

This morning hundreds of people in Westchester County are being asked to self-quarantine. The news comes as a man in his 50s is being treated for coronavirus at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.