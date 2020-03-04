15-year-old shot on Lafayette's south side

Injured in a lafayette shooting.

We are told he has been taken out of the county to care for his injuries.

Lafayette police were called to 9th street and twyckenham boulevard about 7:15 tuesday evening.

However, their investigation led them a block south to the bradford place apartment complex.

Police say they found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.

According to officers, the boy was shot once and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

We will have developments on news 18 at noon and