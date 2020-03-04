Global  

15-year-old shot on Lafayette's south side

15-year-old shot on Lafayette's south sideThe teen was taken out of the county to care for his injuries.
Injured in a lafayette shooting.

We are told he has been taken out of the county to care for his injuries.

Lafayette police were called to 9th street and twyckenham boulevard about 7:15 tuesday evening.

However, their investigation led them a block south to the bradford place apartment complex.

Police say they found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.

According to officers, the boy was shot once and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

