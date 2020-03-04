Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists Environmentalists say vast carbon sinks could be unleashed if Republic of Congo's peatlands are drilled for oil. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this Danilo Giordano🗼💰📈🛢 Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists https://t.co/up37ZRTyoe 17 minutes ago Andréa Ngombet Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists | Republic of the Congo News | Al Jazeera Why refu… https://t.co/4n5LZ2NkHx 3 hours ago #SASSOUFIT Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists | Republic of the Congo News | Al Jazeera Why refu… https://t.co/L6vip0NX2G 4 hours ago Flux Nomad Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists https://t.co/XBGeDtCFYD 4 hours ago Dan Moshenberg Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Environmentalists say vast carbon sinks could be unleashed if… https://t.co/wIB54gUiiF 7 hours ago Bwalt Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists Environmentalists say vast carbon sinks could be un… https://t.co/Xz4Vx8Mi3f 7 hours ago Bwalt Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists Environmentalists say vast carbon sinks could be un… https://t.co/tUlDlrMQyM 7 hours ago Marijke van der Lee Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists https://t.co/z9JPyeUnYE #newspapers #feedly 8 hours ago