Keller: Embarrassing Night For Warren, Biden Catches Bernie

Keller: Embarrassing Night For Warren, Biden Catches BernieWBZ TV political analysts Jon Keller looks at the headlines from Super Tuesday.
Biden’s Super Tuesday Surge [Video]Biden’s Super Tuesday Surge

Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled off a Super Tuesday upset with primary wins across the country, leaving Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) banking on California.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:31Published

Elizabeth Warren falls well short in home state primary [Video]Elizabeth Warren falls well short in home state primary

The Massachusetts senator is projected to finish third in the state's 2020 Democratic primary.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:37Published

