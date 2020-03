Keller: Embarrassing Night For Warren, Biden Catches Bernie

WBZ TV political analysts Jon Keller looks at the headlines from Super Tuesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Biden’s Super Tuesday Surge Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled off a Super Tuesday upset with primary wins across the country, leaving Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) banking on California. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:31Published 9 minutes ago Elizabeth Warren falls well short in home state primary The Massachusetts senator is projected to finish third in the state's 2020 Democratic primary. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:37Published 2 hours ago