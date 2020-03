Baker to discuss coronavirus plans 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:33s - Published Gov. Charlie Baker is meeting with leaders to discuss coronavirus concerns. Gov. Charlie Baker is meeting with leaders to discuss coronavirus concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Baker to discuss coronavirus plans SERA: THAT GOVERNOR IS GOING TOLEAD THAT MEETING THIS MORNINGHERE AT THE STATEHOUSE.ALONG WITH HIS CABINET AS WELLAS TOP HEALTH AND TRANSPORTATIONLEADERS, ALL FOCUSED ONPREPARING FOR CORONAVIRUS.SO FAR, THE STATE HAS ONLY SEENONE CASE.THIS COMES AS ANOTHER EVENT ISIMPACTED.NEARLY 20,000 PEOPLE WEREEXPECTED TO ATTEND THE SEAFOODEXPO IN BOSTON LATER THIS MONTH,THAT’S NOW BEEN POSTPONEDAGAIN, ONLY ONE CONFIRMED CASEIN MASSACHUSETTS, AND THAT MANHAS RECOVERED.A SECOND PRESUMPTIVE CASE ISBELIEVED TO BE A WOMAN INCOHASSET WHO RECENTLY RETURNEDFROM ITALY.POLICE IN COHASSET ARE NOWCHANGING PROTOCOLS, OPTING TOWAIT FOR PARAMEDICS WHEN THEYRESPOND TO PARTICULAR EMERGENCYCALLS.





