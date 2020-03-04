Dense Fog Advisory Continues Wednesday Morning 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:13s - Published Dense Fog Advisory Continues Wednesday Morning Dense fog limiting visibility early Wednesday morning. Once the fog evaporates our temperatures sky rocket into the upper 80s ahead of the next cold front that brings major changes for the weekend.i 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brandon Rector 8:30am Wednesday update: Dense Fog Advisory continues. Several locations reporting visibility of a quarter of a mil… https://t.co/DSWGoUQJwL 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Tracking heavy fog in Southwest Florida



The Friday morning commute was off to a foggy start with the National Weather Service issuing a dense fog advisory for all of Southwest Florida. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:39 Published on February 15, 2020 Dense Fog Advisory



A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9am this morning as visibility is less than 1/4 of a mile in some areas. A cold front will slide down the state today bringing a few scattered showers along with.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 04:04 Published on February 15, 2020