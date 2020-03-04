Brother Makes Good On 5-Year Promise To Bring Llama To Her Wedding now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:58s - Published Brother Makes Good On 5-Year Promise To Bring Llama To Her Wedding Mendl Weinstock says he told his sister five years that he would bring a llama to her big day when she wouldn't stop talking about her future wedding. CBS2's Natallie Duddridge reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this