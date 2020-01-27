Global  

Holly Slept Over Film with Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Lawson, Britt Lower

Holly Slept Over Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This unconventional comedy follows the relationship struggles of a married couple trying to conceive, their friends who have lost their spark, and the tension that ensues when an old college roommate stays over for the weekend.

The film is written and directed by Joshua Friedlander and starring Josh Lawson, Britt Lower, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ron Livingston, and Erinn Hayes.

Genre: Comedy
Mifaunuagbo

Mifa the Influencer. "Holly Slept Over" a very bland film. Only bright point is Nathalie Emmanuel's fine***self. Phew! 9 hours ago

TomBanks__

Carmelo Anthony Stan Account @thisisnotbrian I’ve been watching stinky***lately. This film called “Holly Slept Over” started out great and then gradually got worse. 2 days ago


HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie [Video]HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie

HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Audra (Britt Lower) confesses to her husband (Josh Lawson) that she once had sex with Holly (Nathalie Emmanuel), her college roommate, their..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:13Published

