Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.
