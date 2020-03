A closer look at Mickey and Minnie's first ride ever

FOR THE GRAND OPENING OF IT'SNEW RIDE.

TODAY, MICKEY ANDMINNIES RUNAWAY RAILWAY OPENSIN ORLANDO.

WPTV'S T.A.

WALKERIS AT HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS... ANDT.A.... IT'S KIND OF HARD TOBELIEVE THIS IS MICKEY ANDMINNIES FIRST RIDE-THROUGHATTRACTION IN DISNEY HISTORY.YEAH, GOOD MORNING GUYS.BELIEVE IT OR NOT, MICKEY ANDMINNIE HAVE NEVER HAD A RIDEAT WALT DISNEY WORLD... WELL,THAT CHANGES THIS MORNING."MICKEY AND MINNIE'S RUNAWAYRAILWAY OPENS THIS MORNING,"THOMAS.

[NATS, GOOFY, "WELCOMEABOARD FOLKS!"] AND WITH GOOFYAS THE TRAIN ENGINEER LEADINGALL THE ACTION... [NATS WHATCOULD GO WRONG?

] WELL, AS YOUWOULD EXPECT JUST ABOUTEVERYTHING.

DISNEY USING THELATEST TECHNOLOGY TO BRING THETRACKLESS RIDE TO FRUITION.CHARITA CARTER IS THEIMAGINEER IN CHARGE... "WE AREGIVING OUR GUESTS THEOPPORTUNITY TO GO INSIDE AMICKEY CARTOON AND HAVE AWONDERFUL ADVENTURE WITHMICKEY AND MINNIE WITH THEIRFRIENDS." [NATS "BUTTERFLIESIN YOUR STOMACH?" GIGGLES]β€œYES" [NATS MICKEY SINGING,"NOTHING CAN STOP US NOW"]"HAVING WRITTEN THE MUSIC TO ARIDE AT DISNEY WORLD ISSLIGHTLY UNREAL EXPERIENCE.BUT IN A WAY, THE RIDE ISN'TTRULY FINISHED UNTIL PEOPLERIDE IT AND THAT'S WHAT'SGOING TO HAPPEN TODAY,"CHRISTOPHER WILLIS.

BUT AREGUESTS LIKING THE NEWATTRACTION THAT HAS BEENPREVIEWED PRIVATELY THIS WEEKAT THE CHINESE THEATER?

"WE'VEBEEN LOOKING ON SOCIAL MEDIAAND WE BEEN SEEING WHAT THEPEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN RIDING ITHAVE BEEN SAYING WITH GREATTREPIDATION.

AND THE REACTIONSHAVE BEEN SO INCREDIBILITYPOSITIVE AT THIS POINT I'MPRETTY CONFIDENT, VERY VERYEXCITED." [STAND UP] THERE AREA LOT MORE DISNEY SURPRISES IWANT TO SHARE WITH YOU.

YOUCAN FIND THOSE ATTASTEANDSEESOUTHFLORI DA.COM.STDHERE'S A LIVE LOOK FROMCHOPPER FIVE... THE ONLY