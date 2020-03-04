|
Celebrities Show Off 'I Voted' Stickers On Social Media
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Celebrities Show Off 'I Voted' Stickers On Social Media
Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, supermodel Tyra Banks, "Pitch Perfect" actress Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel all took to social media to show off their civic pride.
CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel all took to social...
CBS 2 - Published
|Elizabeth Banks, Mindy Kaling and Melissa McCarthy are among other celebrities who take to social...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this