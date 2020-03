Wednesday Morning Forecast: Tracking Another Round Of Rain QUITE THE STORY TO SHARE.WHAT A CUTIE HE IS.ADORABLE.SPEAKING OF WEATHER,STORIES JUST WINNIE.JUST NICE AND DRY AND ALIEUTENANT OF PEOPLE WEREDIFFICULTIES A PINT THAT HADWE STARTED OFF LIKE THISYESTERDAY AND THEN THINGSQUICKLY CHANGE.TODAY WE WILL SEE SUNSHINESTICK AROUND FOR A GOOD CHUNKOF THE DAY.TEMPERATURES RIGHT NOW CENTERCITY AT 44 DEGREES.WE WILL FACTOR IN THE WIND OUTOF THE WEST AT 13 MILES ANHOUR AND IT ONLY FEELS LIKE38.SO WHILE SUN SHINING WE WILLSTILL NEED YOUR COAT ON YOURWAY OUTSIDE THIS MORNING,UMBRELLA CAN STAY AT HOME.THESE ARE CURRENT WIN GUSTSAND NOT EVERYONE ISEXPERIENCING VERY STRONG WINDSAT THE MOMENT BUT NONETHELESSWIND GUSTS ARE CERTAINLYTHERE, CHECKING IN AT 28 MILESAN HOUR IN MOUNT POCONO.CLOCKING AT 23 IN ALLENTOWN,21 IN TRENTON, IN THE 20'S ASWELL THE ATLANTIC CITY DUNNTOWARD WILDWOOD.PHILADELPHIA OUT OF THE WESTAT 15 MILES AN HOUR.TAKE A LOOK WHAT IS EXPECTOVER NEXT SEVERAL DAYS WE WILLHAVE SOME WEATHER TO TALK BNICE, QUIET HERE TODAY,TOMORROW, WINDY FOR TODAY INTHE AS WINDY FOR TOMORROW, OURNEXT STORM SYSTEM MOVES IN, BYFRIDAY, WE WILL SEE SOMESHOWERS, SNOW FLURRIES POINTSNORTH AND WEST OF THE CITY,SATURDAY WE ARE DRY BUT STILLWINDY AND ON SUNDAY, CHANDLER