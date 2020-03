Patient In Philadelphia Being Tested For Coronavirus

HAD A DISAPPOINTING NIGHT SHEFINISHED THIRD IN HER HOMESTATE OF MASSACHUSETTS.WE ARE STILL WAIT TO GOFIND OUT IF THE PATIENT INPHILADELPHIA HAS CORONAVIRUS.MORE DEATHS FROM THE ILLNESSREPORTED AROUND THE COUNTRY."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER JANCARABAO JOINS US LIVE INPHILADELPHIA WITH THE VERYLATEST ON THE OUT BREAK, JAN.REPORTER: GOOD MORNING.THE PHILADELPHIA DEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC HEALTH STRESSES THATTHERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASESOF THE CORONAVIRUS HERE INPHILADELPHIA BUT THEY ALSO NOWTELL US THEY ARE MONITORINGANOTHER PERSON WHO MAY HAVECORONAVIRUS A POSSIBLE CASE OFTHE COVID 19.SO ONE PERSON NOW UNDERINVESTIGATION.THIS IS AS MISCOMMUNICATIONAND CONCERN SURROUNDING THEVIRUS SPREADS INNER ON PARTSOF THE COUNTRY.GROWING CONCERN AROUND THECOUNTRY AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADSIN WASHINGTON STATE NINEPEOPLE HAVE NOW DIED FROM THEVIRUS AND AN UNKNOWN NUMBERCOULD BE SICK.I HAVE PEOPLE IN MY STATEWHO MAY HAVE BEEN EXPOSED,THEY CANNOT GET ANSWERS ABOUTWHERE TO GO.REPORTER: IN CALIFORNIA ONEPERSON IS IN CRITICALCONDITION.THE PATIENT WAS ADMIT TODDA LOCAL HOSPITAL ON SUNDAYMARCH 1ST WITH RESPIRATORYFLU-LIKE ILLNESS REPORT REPORTTHERE ARE AT LEAST 126INFECTIONS AND MORE THAN ADOZEN STATES IN THE U.S., ANDHEAD OF THE F.D.A.

SAYS APRIVATE COMPANY IS CLOSE TOSHIPPING OUT TESTING KITS TOLABS IN STATE TO USE.2500 TEST KITS BY END OFTHE WEEK THAT SHOULD GIVE USCAPACITY IN THE HANDS OF THELABORATORIES ONCE THEYVALIDATE TO PERFORM UP TO AMILLION TESTS.REPORTER: THE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL IS ALSO URGINGBUSINESS TOSS ROUTINELY CLEANWORK PLACE SURFACES IN ORDERTO CURB OUTBREAK.IN NEW YORK CITY OFFICIALS SAYSUBWAYS AND BUSES WILL BESANITIZED EVERY THREE DAYS.ALL CITY FACILITIES WILLGET EXTRA CONSISTENT CLEANINGREPORT REPORT HERE IN THEDELAWARE VALLEY STUDENTS INCOLLINSWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARELEARNING PROPER WAY TO HANDWASH.DISTRICT ALSO HAS DEVELOPEDHOME LEARNING PLANS.OFFICIALS AT SPRING HILLSENIOR COMMUNITY ARE SCREENINGFOR SICK PEOPLE WHO ENTEREDTHEIR BUILDINGS AND MAKINGSURE EMPLOYEES HAVE THETRAINING, SAFETY EQUIPMENTNECESSARY TO PREVENT VIRUSFROM SPREADING.IF YOU ARE TOUCHING APATIENT WASH BEFORE AND AFTER.IF YOU ARE OUT IN THECOMMUNITY DO THE SAME THINGREPORT REPORT MORE THAN 90,000PEOPLE WORLD WIDE HAVE BEENINFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUSBUT GOOD NEWS OUT OF CHINATHIS MORNING THAT THEEPICENTER OF THE OUTBREAKHEALTH OFFICIALS NOW SAY THATNEW CASES, THE NUMBER OF THOSENEW CASES ARE DROPPING, SOTHAT IS GOOD NEWS THERE BUTAGAIN BACK HERE AT HOME INPHILADELPHIA THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS THEY AREMONITORING ONE PERSON AND APOSSIBLE CASE OF CORONAVIRUS.THAT ONE PERSON UNDERWE WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP YOUUP TO DATE.