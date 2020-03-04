Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super Tuesday 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:48s - Published Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super Tuesday Joe Biden capped off a triumphant Super Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins Texas primary, projections say Despite voters in some precincts waiting hours to cast their ballots after polls were set to close,...

Independent - Published 12 hours ago



Biden wins Texas in big Super Tuesday sweep, Sanders ahead in California A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie...

Reuters India - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this