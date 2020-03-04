Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden Has "Super" Super Tuesday

Biden Has "Super" Super Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
Biden Has 'Super' Super Tuesday

Biden Has "Super" Super Tuesday

Laura Podesta reports Joe Biden claims victories in southern states while Bernie Sanders wins delegate rich California.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)Protesters affiliated with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere interrupted former Vice...
The Wrap - Published

Super Tuesday: Biden wins Tennessee primary, polls say

Joe Biden is projected to win Tennessee, as his campaign appears poised to sweep through the American...
Independent - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jill Biden Blocks Protester [Video]Jill Biden Blocks Protester

Watch as Jill Biden blocks a protester charging the stage from getting to her husband as he delivers his Super Tuesday victory speech.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:56Published

Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super Tuesday [Video]Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super Tuesday

Joe Biden capped off a triumphant Super Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.