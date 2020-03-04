Global  

PM launches immediate sick pay measures

The prime minister has announced emergency measures to provide statutory sick pay from the first day of absence in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson said the plans would allow workers to self-isolate without worry of financial losses from missed work.

The measures come as the UK confirmed 53 positive cases.

Report by Connerv.

