13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 4, 2020 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:29s - Published The Mar. 4, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. The Mar. 4, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 4, 2020 CLOUDY.BREEZES WILL RANGE FROM 20-25MPH THIS WEEKEND WITH HIGHS INTHE LOW 70S SATURDAY AND UPPER60S SUNDAY.LOWS THE NEXT SEVERAL NIGHTSWILL BE EITHER SIDE OF 50.UP TO 20 MPH FRIDAY AS WE CLIMBTO THE UPPER 70S AND WE TURNPARTLY CLOUDY.BREEZES WILL RANGE FROM 20-25MPH THIS WEEKEND WITH HIGHS INTHE LOW 70SSATURDAY AND UPPER 60S SUNDAY.LOWS THE NEXT SEVERAL NIGHTSWILL BE EITHER SIDEOF 50.THE TRIAL FOR REAL ESTATETYCOON...ROBERT DURST...WILL GETUNDERWAY WITH OPENINGSTATEMENTS TODAY.WEEKEND WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW70S SATURDAY AND UPPER 60SSUNDAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources FORECAST: Wednesday morning Wednesday morning forecast Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:03Published 5 hours ago 13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Mar. 3, 2020 The Mar. 3, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:15Published 16 hours ago