Mug Club: Disney's "High School Musical: On Stage"

Mug Club: Disney's "High School Musical: On Stage"
Mug Club: Disney's "High School Musical: On Stage"

It's t time to meet the allenda is testing his talent... over new dangers.

It's it's time to mthe west membeber of our morning mug club... ought tyou by holland farms bakery and d deli.

Coming up on march 5th, 6th and 7th, clintnto, igh school presents, "high school musical, on stagage".

It's at 7:30pm each night in the clinton eating istrict performing arts theater.

Watch as troy, gabriella and the other students of east high must deal with issues ofox rst love, friends, and family while balancing tow.

Classes and extracurricular activities.

Titicets for reserved seating are $10 each.

Pre-sale times are march 5th from 7:30am - 11:30am, then again on march 6th from 12:30pm - 3:30pm.

The




